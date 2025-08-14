Cathie Wood's Top 10 Stock Picks: Unpacking Ark Funds Innovation Picks For The Next Decade

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is known for her stock picks over the last decade, handpicking many of the growth stocks that find their way into the company's ETFs.

Here's a look at the current top 10 holdings across all of the main Ark Invest ETFs.

Ark Invest Top 10 Holdings

Ark Invest has six main ETFs that track various sectors and invest in what the company hopes are the most innovative stocks that will outperform the market based on five- to 10-year time horizons.

The ETFs are:

Ark Innovation ETF ARKK

Ark Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW

Ark Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG

Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF

Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX

Based on the combined holdings of these six ETFs, here are the top 10 held stocks by dollar amount under the Ark Invest ETFS based on Aug. 13 with data from Cathie's Ark. Listed is the overall ranking, assets in dollars and the percentage of the six funds combined, along with a look at the stock's placements in the various ETFs.

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: $1.4 billion, 8.9%

#1 ARKK 10.7%, #1 ARKQ 10.6%, #1 ARKW 8.0%

2. Coinbase Global COIN: $924.2 million, 5.7%

#3 ARKK 6.5%, #2 ARKW 5.6%, #3 ARKF 6.5%

3. Roku Inc ROKU: $872.7 million, 5.4%

#2 ARKK 6.7%, #5 ARKW 5.3%, #12 ARKF 2.9%

4. Shopify Inc SHOP: $861.4 million, 5.3%

#5 ARKK 5.3%, #1 ARKF 10.0%, #4 ARKW 5.4%

5. Palantir Technologies PLTR: $827.6 million, 5.1%

#7 ARKK 4.9%, #4 ARKQ 7.0%, #4 ARKF 4.5%, #5 ARKX 6.1%, #8 ARKW 4.8%

6. Roblox Corporation RBLX: $777.1 million, 4.8%

#4 ARKK 5.5%, #6 ARKW 5.2%, #8 ARKF 4.1%

7. Advanced Micro Devices AMD: $674.6 million, 4.2%

#9 ARKK 4.0%, #3 ARKW 5.5%, #8 ARKQ 4.3%, #10 ARKX 3.8%, #19 ARKF 1.8%

8. CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP: $664.7 million, 4.1%

#8 ARKK 4.4%, #2 ARKG 10.1%

9. Robinhood Markets HOOD: $646.0 million, 4.0%

#10 ARKK 3.8%, #9 ARKW 4.7%, #2 ARKF 7.3

10. Tempus AI TEM: $616.0 million, 3.8%

#6 ARKK 5.1%, #1 ARKG 10.3%

Just missing the top 10 overall list were Circle Internet Group CRCL and Archer Aviation ACHR, ranking 11th and 12th, respectively, with assets of $553.2 million and $340.9 million.

Read Also: Here’s How Much $1,000 Invested In Tesla Stock Today Will Be Worth If Cathie Wood’s Price Prediction Comes True In 2029

The Ark Invest Holdings Takeaways

The top 10 list reveals bets on electric vehicles, AI, streaming, ecommerce, data analysis, gaming, gene editing, cryptocurrency payments and more.

Examining the top 10 list reveals a significant weighting towards the flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK), with all the top 10 holdings in that ETF ranking among the top 10 overall.

Ranking second with eight of the top 10 was ARKW.

Ark Fintech and Ark Space Exploration ranked last with two holdings in the top 10 overall holdings.

Tesla led the way overall by a significant margin and is also the top holding in three of the six ETFs. Shopify and Tempus AI are the other two top holdings that made the top 10 list.

Interestingly enough, the top holding of the Ark Space Exploration missed out on the cut. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions KTOS is the top holding in ARKX and the third-largest holding in ARKQ.

Palantir and Advanced Micro Devices tied for the lead among the number of ETFs they were included in, with both stocks appearing in five of the six main Ark ETFs.

The investments by Ark Invest have changed over time, but many of the top 10 holdings have been staples in the company's investment portfolio for years. Tesla has been a long-term bet by Wood for years, and she continues to believe the company will be one of the best-performing stocks going forward.

