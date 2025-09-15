Person Using Hand Holding An Ai Sign Representing The Cutting-edge
Cathie Wood, Dan Ives Align On These 11 AI Stock Picks — Some Might Surprise You

Two of the most well-known financial figures are betting on future growth from the artificial intelligence sector. Here's a look at the stocks that Dan Ives and Cathie Wood have in common across their ETFs.

The 11 Artificial Intelligence Stocks

Several ETFs from Ark Invest have been around for over 10 years, while the Dan Ives Wedbush AI Revolution ETF IVES was launched earlier this year.

A look at the Wedbush AI Revolution ETF shows 30 holdings, with 11 of the stocks also among the 111 stocks owned by the main Ark Invest ETFs, according to data from CathiesArk.

The main Ark Invest ETFs that own AI stocks owned by Ives' ETF are:

  • Ark Innovation ETF ARKK
  • Ark Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW
  • Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF
  • Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ
  • Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX

Here are the 11 stocks owned by both the Wedbush AI Revolution ETF and Ark Invest.

  • Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL: Third largest holding in IVES at 5.3%, owned by ARKK, ARKW, ARKW, not a top 10 holding in any.
  • NVIDIA Corp NVDA: Fourth largest holding in IVES at 5.2%, owned by ARKK, ARKQ, KRKX, ARKF, ARKW, not a top 10 holding in any.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing TSM: Fifth largest holding in IVES at 5.1%, owned by ARKK, ARKW, ARKQ, not a top 10 holding in any.
  • Meta Platforms Inc META: Seventh largest holding in IVES at 4.5%, owned by ARKK, ARKW, ARKF, not a top 10 holding in any.
  • Tesla Inc TSLA: 10th largest holding in IVES at 4.3%, owned by ARKK, ARKW, ARKQ, number one holding in ARKK (12.1%), ARKW (9.2%), ARKQ (12.5%).
  • Amazon.com Inc AMZN: 11th largest holding in IVES at 4.3%, owned by ARKK, ARKW, ARKF, ARKX, ARKQ, top 10 holding in ARKQ (3.0%), ARKX (3.7%)
  • Palantir Technologies PLTR: 13th largest holding in IVES at 4.2%, owned by ARKQ, ARKF, ARKX, ARKK, ARKW, top 10 holding in ARKQ (6.6%), ARKF (4.3%), ARKX (5.8%), ARKK (4.4%), ARKW (4.4)
  • Advanced Micro Devices AMD: 14th largest holding in IVES at 4.2%, owned by ARKW, ARKQ, ARKK, ARKX, ARKF, top 10 holding in ARKW (4.7%), ARKQ (3.8%), ARKK (3.4%)
  • Salesforce Inc CRM: 16th largest holding in IVES at 2.9%, owned by ARKW, not a top 10 holding
  • Baidu Inc BIDU: 20th largest holding in IVES at 2.4%, owned by ARKQ, ARKW, not a top 10 holding
  • Oklo Inc OKLO: 24th largest holding in IVES at 1.9%, owned by ARKQ, not a top 10 holding

Of the 11 holdings owned by both, Tesla, Palantir, Amazon and Advanced Micro Devices have the largest weightings.

Read Also: Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Share 2 Stock Investments In Common: Can You Guess What They Are?

Fourth Industrial Revolution

Both Wood and Ives have publicly talked about the multi-trillion opportunity for AI and the companies associated with the sector.

AI is one of the big ideas from Ark's annual report. AI stocks find their way across the five ETFs mentioned above and inside the Ark Genomic ETF ARKG, although that one has no overlap with Ives' picks.

Ark says performance per dollar of AI compute could improve by 1,000x by 2030.

Ives has discussed the "fourth industrial revolution" multiple times and assigned multi-billion or trillion-dollar opportunities for AI among several top stock picks like Tesla.

Earlier this year, Ives highlighted the Donald Trump administration and the AI Action Plan as being a key to AI growth going forward.

"We have barely scratched the surface of this 4th Industrial Revolution now playing out around the world led by the Big Tech stalwarts," Ives said previously.

Wedbush launched the Wedbush AI Revolution ETF earlier this year to give investors exposure to the top AI stock picks for the sector from Ives, who is one of the most well-known analysts.

"The Dan Ives Wedbush AI Revolution ETF seeks to capitalize on the rapid growth of artificial intelligence by investing in companies poised to lead the AI transformation. This fund offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of firms at the cutting edge of AI technology," the ETF's website reads.

