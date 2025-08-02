Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga's Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Here’s a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending August 1:

Cadence Design Systems Inc CDNS: The automation company saw increased interest from readers during the week, which comes after the company reported second-quarter financial results. Cadence beat analyst estimates for revenue and earnings per share. The company said total revenue was up 20% year-over-year with strength across all business segments. Cadence also reported strong bookings and a backlog of $6.4 billion. The company raised its guidance for the full fiscal year. Multiple analysts raised their price targets after the report. Shares were up around 7% for the week and are up around 20% year-to-date, with the stock near all-time highs.

Caseys General Stores CASY: The convenience store company saw strong interest from readers during the week with reports that Third Point added to its stake in the company during the second quarter. The company reported fourth-quarter financial results in June beating earnings per share for an eighth straight quarter and revenue for a third straight quarter. Analysts have been raising their price targets on the company.

Howmet Aerospace Inc HWM: The aerospace company saw strong interest from readers during the week which shares up over 60% year-to-date and at all-time highs. The company recently beat second-quarter financial estimates from analysts for earnings per share and revenue. The company also raised full-year earnings per share and revenue guidance. During the company's conference call. Howmet CEO said the company is raising its underlying 737 Max assumptions from 28 per month to 33 per month. The company management highlighted robust demand for aerospace and the defense markets.

ON Semiconductor Corporation ON: The semiconductor company has been seeing strong interest from readers for weeks and makes its way onto the Stock Whisper Index ahead of second-quarter financial results. The company recently announced a collaboration with Nvidia Corporation, which sent shares higher. ON Semiconductor will report second-quarte financial results on Aug. 4. Analysts expect the company to report declines in earnings per share and revenue. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in nine of the last 10 quarters and for revenue in nine of the last 10 quarters. Analysts have been cautious on the stock with their ratings but recently raising their price targets.

Vertiv Holdings VRT: The air cooling systems company saw strong interest from readers after reporting second-quarter results that beat analyst estimates. The company also raised its full-year guidance for both earnings per share and revenue after the quarterly results. Analysts raised their price targets on the stock with shares near all-time highs. Vertiv stock has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in 10 straight quarters and beaten revenue estimates in six of the last 10 quarters. With strong success of beating estimates, recently raising guidance and seeing analyst price target hikes, there is a lot of positive momentum for Vertiv.

