July 28, 2025 4:52 PM 2 min read

Cadence Design Systems Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Raises FY25 Outlook Citing 'Broad-Based Strength,' AI Tailwinds

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Cadence Design Systems Inc CDNS reported financial results for the second quarter after the market close on Monday. Here’s a look at the key details from the quarter.

Q2 Earnings: Cadence Design Systems reported second-quarter revenue of $1.28 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share, beating estimates of $1.58 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 20% year-over-year, driven by "broad-based strength" across all of the company's businesses. Cadence Design Systems said it saw strong-than-expected bookings during the period and ended the quarter with a backlog of $6.4 billion.

The company ended the second quarter with approximately $2.82 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

“The strength and breadth of our products are enabling us to lead through the accelerating waves of the AI Supercycle, from AI infrastructure build-out, to physical AI in autonomous systems, to the emerging frontier of science AI,” said Anirudh Devgan, president and CEO of Cadence Design Systems.

Outlook: Cadence Design Systems raised its 2025 revenue outlook to 13% year-over-year growth. The company now expects full-year revenue between $5.21 billion and $5.27 billion versus estimates of $5.19 billion.

Cadence also raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance from a range of $6.73 to $6.83 per share to a new range of $6.85 to $6.95 per share versus estimates of $6.79 per share. The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings to be in between $1.75 and $1.81 per share versus estimates of $1.72 per share.

Cadence Design Systems management will discuss the quarter on a conference call set for 5 p.m. ET.

CDNS Price Action: Cadence Design Systems shares were up 7.56% after hours, trading at $359 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Overview
