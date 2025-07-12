Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga’s Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Here's a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending July 11:

Intuit Inc INTU: The owner of Quickbooks and TurboTax finds its way back on the Stock Whisper Index for a second straight month. Investors are showing strong interest in the company once again with shares near all-time highs. One reason for the increased attention is optimism from analysts covering the stock. BMO maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $820 to $870 and Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $785 to $900. Another reason could be the passing of the "One Big Beautiful Bill." The bill will add new tax cuts and changes and also eliminates some free IRS filing tools. These could see customers flocking to TurboTax to make sure they get all the latest tax tips and breaks come tax filing time next year.

Roblox Corporation RBLX: The gaming company makes the Stock Whisper Index for a second straight month with shares nearing all-time highs that were last hit back in late 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is seeing strong usage and monetization from hit minigame "Grow a Garden," which Roblox users can play. Analysts are also raising price targets aggressively with BTIG taking the target from $73 to $124 and Citigroup taking the price target from $100 to $123. The company is set to report second-quarter financial results on July 31 and could share updates on the recent success and strong usage. Roblox has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in seven straight quarters and for revenue in three of the last four quarters.

AstraZeneca PLC AZN: The drugmaker saw strong interest from readers during the week with minimal news. Benzinga reported that the company is in reported talks with Summit Therapeutics about a potential partnership for lung cancer drug called ivonescimab. The deal could be worth up to $15 billion and would give AstraZeneca the rights to the drug. Bloomberg said other drug companies are in talks with Summit. Ivonescimab has show lower risks of disease progression or death when compared to Merck's Keytruda. The increased interest in AstraZeneca comes ahead of second-quarter financial results set for July 29. The company has missed analyst estimates for earnings per share in five of the last six quarters, while beating analyst estimates for revenue in four of the last five quarters. Investors could be anticipating strong financial results and/or be excited in a potential partnership with Summit.

NextEra Energy Inc NEE: Readers showed strong interest in the energy company during the week. The company is one of many in the clean energy sector that could see pressure from the "Big Beautiful Bill" that rolls back some incentives for the sector. NextEra could also stand out with their presence in the nuclear energy sector which is getting a renewed push going forward. Investors could also be excited ahead of second-quarter financial results set for July 23. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in eight of the last 10 quarters. The company has missed analyst estimates for revenue in five straight quarters. Investors will be hoping for a better quarter and a double beat this time around as the future remains less certain with the passage of the Big Beautiful Bill.

ServiceNow Inc NOW: The software solutions company is seeing strong interest from readers as the company makes progress with AI solutions for businesses. Investors could be gearing up for the company's second-quarter financial results set for July 23. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in nine of the last 10 quarters, with the lone non-beat a quarter where expectations were met. The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in eight of the last 10 quarters. Another strong quarter could see investors get more excited for the stock, with shares down 11% year-to-date despite the quarterly beats.

