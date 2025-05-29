Tesla The Best Elon Musk Company? 84% Say No — These 3 Rank Higher

Billionaire Elon Musk is a self-proclaimed man of many hats, leading several companies with titles like chairman, CEO and founder.

A recent Benzinga reader survey revealed which of the companies Musk leads would be the favorite for investors if they had access to all his companies, both public and private.

What Happened: Musk is best known as the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA, an electric vehicle giant that is one of the most valuable companies in the world, worth $1.17 trillion.

The world's richest man also has roles at SpaceX, The Boring Company, Neuralink, X and xAI. Two of those companies, X and xAI, recently merged in a deal that valued the combined social media and AI business at $113 billion.

SpaceX is one of the most valuable private companies ever with a valuation of $350 billion as of December 2024. Neuralink was recently valued at $9 billion and The Boring Company was last valued at $5.6 billion in 2022.

Add it up, and the companies that Musk is associated with are worth more than $1.6 trillion.

Fans of Musk would likely love to invest in his other ventures outside of Tesla, but they remain private. Musk has no plans to take any of the other companies public, but recently suggested that the Starlink division could be spun off of SpaceX and go public.

Musk said it was "possible that Starlink may go public at some point in the future." The billionaire said there was "no rush to go public," likely disappointing a lot of fans ready to invest their money in another one of his ventures.

Benzinga recently polled readers to see which Musk company they would invest in, given the opportunity between all of the ventures.

"If all of the Musk-related companies were currently public at recent valuation, which would you most want to invest in?" Benzinga asked.

The results were:

Starlink : 27%

: 27% SpaceX (with minority ownership of Starlink ): 27%

(with minority ownership of ): 27% X and xAI : 19%

: 19% Tesla : 16%

: 16% Neuralink : 8%

: 8% The Boring Company: 4%

The poll results show that there is strong interest from investors to have access to SpaceX and Starlink. The combination of X and xAI ranked third with 19%. Musk suggested that the company could go public again in the future at the time of his $44 billion buyout of X, which was then known as Twitter, back in 2022.

While Neuralink and The Boring Company ranked fifth and sixth, the overall results show that Tesla is far from the most popular investment option. Only 16% picked Tesla as their top Musk investment, meaning 84% of those polled picked another company.

Why It's Important: Musk has suggested an IPO of Starlink over the years, with milestones like profitability among the factors that could determine a public listing.

Spinning off the unit from SpaceX would see the space company still maintain partial ownership and open the door for additional capital and investment opportunities.

Musk has previously stated that Tesla investors could get priority access to any future IPOs like that of Starlink.

The combination of X and xAI, with the social media unit recently gaining in value and seeing increased engagement and advertisers returning, could be a compelling investment with access to the growth of new media like X and the artificial intelligence sector.

Right now investors have limited ways to get exposure to the other Musk companies. The Ark Venture Fund counts SpaceX as its top holding at 14.6% of assets and X/xAI ranks third at 6.3% of assets.

The Destiny Tech 100 DXYZ closed-end fund often spikes on positive news for SpaceX and the space sector with SpaceX the largest weighting in the fund. The fund often trades above its net asset value with investors paying a premium to get access to SpaceX.

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL was an early investor in SpaceX and maintains a stake in the company, which could increase in value over time.

The ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF XOVR also offers exposure to SpaceX, which is the top holding, with 9.5% of assets devoted to it.

The study was conducted by Benzinga from May 23, 2025, through May 27, 2025. It included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from 161 adults.

