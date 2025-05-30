SharpLink Gaming (SBET) Stock Soars Over 2,600% In A Week On Ethereum Treasury Deal

Shares of SharpLink Gaming Inc SBET skyrocketed 20.1% Friday morning to $95.11, capping a huge week in which the stock surged over 2,600%. The rally follows the company's announcement of a $425 million private placement aimed at adopting Ethereum ETH/USD as its primary treasury reserve asset.

What To Know: SharpLink this week revealed it would issue around 69 million shares at $6.15 each to a consortium of prominent crypto investors, including Consensys, Pantera Capital and Galaxy Digital. The move signals an alignment with blockchain innovation, as Consensys CEO and Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin joins SharpLink's board as chairman.

Proceeds from the transaction, which was expected to close by Thursday, will be used to purchase ETH and support general corporate operations. This represents one of the most substantial Ethereum treasury commitments by a publicly traded U.S. company.

"This is a significant milestone in SharpLink's journey," said CEO Rob Phythian. Lubin called the partnership a "landmark opportunity" for Ethereum's adoption in public markets, blending financial innovation with strategic blockchain integration.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SBET has a 52-week high of $117.00 and a 52-week low of $2.26.

