Jim Cramer: Coinbase Is A 'Winner,' Suggests Buying This 'Hated' Big Pharma Stock

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Eli Lilly LLY is a buy. “This stock is as hated now as it was loved not that long ago,” he added.

Eli Lilly on Monday said Muvalaplin met secondary endpoints for all three tested doses.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN is a “winner,” Cramer said.

On Monday, Needham analyst John Todaro maintained Coinbase with a Buy and raised the price target from $290 to $375.

Cramer said IES Holdings, Inc. IESC is a “terrific” infrastructure play.

IES Holdings will release fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and year-end results before the opening bell on Friday, Nov. 22.

“I do think that Semtech SMTC is just a traditional kind of semiconductor company,” Cramer said. He added that he prefers Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN to that one.

Semtech will release the financial results of its third quarter of fiscal year 2025 after the closing bell on Monday, Nov. 25.

“It is an incredibly expensive stock versus the rest of the market,” Cramer said when asked about Cameco Corporation CCJ. “I am a ‘ka-ching ka-ching' when it comes to Cameco.”

On Nov. 7, Cameco raised its FY24 revenue guidance.

The “Mad Money” host said he likes Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL.

Marvell Technology will release its third-quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, Dec. 3, followed by a conference call to discuss the results.

Cramer said own Apple Inc. AAPL and not trade it. “I would wait for a dip because the bears are all over it every minute of the day. Keep that in mind, and then pull the trigger,” he added.

A consumer group called “Which?” recently filed a £3 billion ($3.81 billion) legal claim against Apple, accusing the tech giant of breaching UK competition law through its iCloud service.

Eli Lilly shares fell 2.6% to settle at $727.20 on Monday.

Apple shares gained 1.3% to close at $228.02.

Coinbase shares gained 6.4% to close at $325.41.

IES shares climbed 2.6% to settle at $264.67 during the session.

Semtech shares gained 3.9% to close at $45.84 on Monday.

Cameco shares gained 4.3% to settle at $55.90 during the session.

Marvell shares gained 1% to close at $88.71 on Monday.

