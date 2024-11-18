Jim Cramer: Super Group Finally 'Broke Out,' This Basic Materials Stock Is 'Very Hard To Own Here'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said he has been behind Block, Inc. SQ for a long time. He added, “This stock has now had a major move at last, and it's not done.”

On Nov. 7, Block reported worse-than-expected third-quarter revenue results.

Cramer said although Northern Trust NTRS is “very good,” but BlackRock BLK is better than it.

On Oct. 23, Northern Trust reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Dow DOW is “very hard to own here,” Cramer said. “Dow has to do an upside surprise.”

On Nov. 8, Piper Sandler analyst Charles Neivert maintained Dow with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $62 to $60.

Super Group Ltd. SGHC finally “broke out,” the Mad Money host said.

On Nov. 6, Super Group posted third-quarter revenue of €402.9 million and profit of €8.5 million.

Cramer said Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM is a “quality operator.”

On Oct. 30, Sprouts Farmers Market reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

Price Action:

Block shares rose 1.1% to settle at $84.30 on Friday.

Northern Trust shares gained 1.6% to close at $107.60.

Dow shares fell 1.2% to settle at $44.04 during the session.

Super Group shares gained 1% to close at $5.32 on Friday.

Sprouts Farmers Market shares gained 0.1% to settle at $142.00 during the session.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock