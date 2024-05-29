Jim Cramer Recommends Buying Apple, Finds This Tech Stock 'Very Interesting'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Apple Inc. AAPL is a “buy here.”

Apple's iPhone sales in China increased by 52% year-on-year in April, Reuters cited from industry reports.

When asked about Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, he said, “It's very tough to understand what they really do for the government. So, therefore, I am no longer going to say that that's a stock to own.”

On May 6, Palantir said first-quarter revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $634 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $625.431 million.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS is a “very good semiconductor that's been left behind,” Cramer said. “I find that very interesting.”

On May 1, Axcelis Technologies posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

When asked about Datadog, Inc. DDOG, Cramer said he wants quarterly earnings report from Salesforce CRM today, as Workday WDAY was “not as good as I'd like.” He added, “If Salesforce is not as good as I'd like, then Datadog's going to go down. Let's hold off for a day.”

On May 15, Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated Datadog with a Buy and maintained a $165 price target.

Cramer said Novo Nordisk A/S NVO is a “good growth” stock, but he likes Eli Lilly and Company LLY better.

Novo Nordisk disclosed that it retains approximately 60% of the list price of its diabetes and obesity medications, Ozempic and Wegovy, in the U.S. after accounting for rebates and fees paid to intermediaries.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW is “such a bargain,” the “Mad Money” host said. “I'd love to join you in owning that one.”

On April 26, T. Rowe Price posted better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter.

Jim Cramer said he needs to do some more work on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD.

On May 7, Great Lakes Dredge & Docks posted better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

“This is TV stations, and I just don't care for anything involving linear TV,” Cramer said when asked about TEGNA Inc. TGNA.

On May 8, Tegna posted stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Price Action:

Datadog shares fell 1.2% to settle at $122.11 on Tuesday.

T. Rowe Price shares fell 1.6% to close at $116.33.

Palantir Technologies shares rose 0.2% to settle at $21.05.

Axcelis Technologies shares gained 3.6% to close at $115.33 on Tuesday.

Tegna shares gained 0.6% to settle at $14.42.

Apple shares rose 0.01% to settle at $189.99 on Tuesday.

Novo Nordisk shares fell 1.4% to settle at $134.08 during Tuesday's session.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares gained 0.3% to close at $9.23 on Tuesday.

