Advance Auto Parts, Ooma And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Advance Auto Parts, Inc . AAP to report quarterly earnings at 68 cents per share on revenue of $3.43 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Advance Auto Parts shares gained 1.2% to $71.00 in after-hours trading.

Ooma, Inc . OOMA reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued strong guidance for the second quarter. The company also issued FY25 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates. Ooma shares jumped 17.7% to $9.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS to post quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Dick's Sporting shares rose 0.5% to $196.04 in after-hours trading.

HEICO Corporation HEI posted upbeat results for its second quarter on Tuesday. The company reported quarterly GAAP earnings of 88 cents per share, topping market estimates of 81 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $955.395 million beating expectations of $951.206 million. HEICO shares gained 1% to $214.20 in the after-hours trading session.

posted upbeat results for its second quarter on Tuesday. The company reported quarterly GAAP earnings of 88 cents per share, topping market estimates of 81 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $955.395 million beating expectations of $951.206 million. HEICO shares gained 1% to $214.20 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect HP Inc. HPQ to post quarterly earnings at 81 cents per share on revenue of $12.6 billion after the closing bell. HP shares fell 0.2% to $33.06 in after-hours trading.

