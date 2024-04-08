Loading... Loading...

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer recommended buying Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER. "I think Uber is really well run," he noted.

Uber recently entered into a new nationwide partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe, bringing the New Jersey-based health and wellness retailer’s selection to the Uber Eats app.

When asked about Citigroup Inc. C, he said, "I feel better about Citi than I have in a long time, but that doesn’t mean I’m not in favor of Wells Fargo WFC."

Illumina ILMN is "no good," Cramer said, “You want Danaher DHR, same business, better company."

Cramer likes Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, too.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO is just "not compelling to me," Cramer said.

The "Mad Money" host said he is ok with ResMed Inc. RMD. "I think the stock’s been knocked down because of the GLP-1s, and they’ve got very good management," he added.

Cramer said he is ok with Brookfield Corporation BN.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI is "complicated because you know I am an Nvidia NVDA guy, hold it, don’t trade it. I am not going to go with SMCI because that’s the not as good Nvidia," Cramer said.

Cramer said "no" to BlackBerry Limited BB.

Price Action:

Amazon shares gained 2.8% to settle at $185.07 on Friday.

Illumina shares rose 1.4% to close at $127.75 during Friday’s session.

Shares of Uber gained 3% to close at $77.16 on Friday.

Academy Sports and Outdoors shares gained 1.1% to settle at $63.45.

Brookfield shares gained 0.6% to settle at $40.32 during Friday’s session.

Citigroup shares gained 1.1% to close at $61.60.

ResMed shares gained 2% to settle at $188.76 on Friday.

Super Micro Computer shares fell 1% to close at $948.02 during Friday’s session.

BlackBerry shares fell 2.1% to settle at $2.82.

Image: Shutterstock