What's Going On With Uber Technologies Shares Friday?

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER shares are trading higher in the morning session on Friday.

Yesterday, the company entered into a new nationwide partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe, bringing the New Jersey-based health and wellness retailer’s selection to the Uber Eats app.

About 700 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements are now available for ordering on Uber Eats across the U.S.

Earlier this month, Uber Health collaborated with Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC to improve access to life-saving behavioral health care and addiction treatment.

The companies will initially focus on Acadia’s national Comprehensive Treatment Centers (CTCs) network, which will provide medication-assisted treatment (MAT) in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies for those struggling with opioid addiction.

The collaboration will provide patients with transportation to begin treatment quickly and efficiently. Acadia and Uber Health plan to roll out the program to 19 facilities across several states.

Last month, the company’s smaller segment Uber Freight was in the headlines for aggressively pursuing growth in Europe’s diverse logistics sector, targeting a tenfold increase in its freight management to 2 billion euros by 2028 through a comprehensive digital platform that oversees companies’ entire supply chains.

In February, Uber reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenue growth of 15% year-on-year to $9.94 billion, beating the consensus of $9.76 billion.

Uber’s GAAP EPS of 29 cents beat the consensus of 17 cents. Trips grew 24% year-over-year to 2.60 billion, equivalent to 28 million per day.

Investors can gain exposure to Uber via First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF FPX and Global X Millennial Consumer ETF MILN.

Price Action: UBER shares are trading higher by 2.369% to $76.69 on the last check Friday.

