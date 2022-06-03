Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD is too expensive.

When asked about Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB, he said, "I see your aerospace and I give you Raytheon Technologies Corporation RTX, which makes money and does good things."

He recommended buying Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ.

The "Mad Money" host recommended selling Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY.

Let Kosmos Energy Ltd KOS come down a little, Cramer said.

When asked about Allegiant Travel Company ALGT, Cramer said, "I’d rather be in Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE. I’d rather be in Airbnb, Inc. ABNB."

Cramer said he didn’t like the loans on the balance sheet of Upstart Holdings Inc UPST. He added, in case the company gets rid of the loans or "makes me convinced that they’re good, then all is forgiven and I’m cool with it."

Indie Semiconductor Inc INDI should be making a lot of money, Cramer said.

Check out our premarket coverage here.