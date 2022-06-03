ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock

by Craig Jones, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 3, 2022 8:40 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD is too expensive.

When asked about Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB, he said, "I see your aerospace and I give you Raytheon Technologies Corporation RTX, which makes money and does good things."

He recommended buying Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ.

The "Mad Money" host recommended selling Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY.

Let Kosmos Energy Ltd KOS come down a little, Cramer said.

When asked about Allegiant Travel Company ALGT, Cramer said, "I’d rather be in Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE. I’d rather be in Airbnb, Inc. ABNB."

Cramer said he didn’t like the loans on the balance sheet of Upstart Holdings Inc UPST. He added, in case the company gets rid of the loans or "makes me convinced that they’re good, then all is forgiven and I’m cool with it."

Indie Semiconductor Inc INDI should be making a lot of money, Cramer said.
Check out our premarket coverage here.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCJim CramerLong IdeasNewsPenny StocksSmall CapMarketsMediaTrading Ideas