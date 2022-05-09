Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Chubb, Novavax And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes the long-term prospects of Plug Power Inc PLUG. "Right now, this is a very tough day for a stock like Plug Power," he added.

Cramer thought that Nokia Corp NOK should’ve had a better quarter. However, the company did not deliver.

When asked about Novavax Inc NVAX, Cramer said, "If you want to be in that group, you’ve got to be in the Moderna, Inc. MRNA or be in the Pfizer Inc. PFE."

The "Mad Money" host said Chubb Ltd CB is a great company.

Cramer said he is waiting for the chance when Ford Motor Company F sells its stock to buy Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN.

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ has come all the way down. "But T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS is really crushing it," he noted.

Cramer said that the stock price of Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN is too cheap. He added, "Something must be going on that I just don’t understand."

