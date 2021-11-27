Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Johnson & Johnson, Nike, Apple, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Last week's bullish calls included a big tech company and a popular footwear maker.

A publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange and an aircraft manufacturer were among the bearish calls seen.

The week was punctuated by a market-wide Black Friday sell off after the discovery of a new coronavirus variant originating in South Africa. The S&P 500 dropped 106.84 points, or 2.3% on Friday, at 4,594.62, its lowest finish since Oct. 27, leaving it a little more than 2% off its record close from Nov. 18.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points at its session low and ended Friday down 905.04 points or 2.5%, for its biggest one-day percentage price and percentage drop of 2021. The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.2%.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Shot Wins Its First Full Approval In Canada" by Vandana Singh explains that Canadian health officials granted full approval to the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) vaccine after a study showed 85% efficacy against severe disease.

In "Apple Car Goes Full-Throttle Under Kevin Lynch With An 'Ambitious And Aggressive Plan:' Gurman," Shivdeep Dhaliwal writes about plans by Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) Watch software chief Kevin Lynch to accelerate the development of an electric vehicle by the tech giant.

Adam Eckert writes about Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)'s mobile app seeing an increase in usage during the holiday season in "This Iconic Footwear Maker Passes Coinbase, Starbucks And Target In Apple App Store Ahead Of The Holidays."

The Bears

Phil Hall writes about the deployment of the new presidential helicopter built by Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) being delayed after the aircraft was found to be not “operationally suitable” by the Pentagon in "Pentagon Finds Lockheed Martin's New Presidential Helicopter Unreliable In Emergencies."

"Cathie Wood Sells $32M In Coinbase As Shares Surge And Loads Up On The Dip In This Stock" by Rachit Vats reports on Cathie Wood-led money managing firm Ark Invest selling more shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) after the company reported dismal third-quarter results earlier this month.

In "Elon Musk Sells Another $1B Worth Of Tesla Shares" Rachit Vats write about the continued selling of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares by CEO Elon Musk, part of his plan to unload10% of his stock after conducting a twitter poll on the matter.

