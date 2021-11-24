 Skip to main content

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Shot Wins Its First Full Approval In Canada
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 1:18pm   Comments
Canada has become the first country to fully approve Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) single-dose Covid-19 vaccine. According to a statement, regulators based their decision on the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE study, which showed an 85% efficacy against severe disease.

  • The move comes after Health Canada granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccines in September. 
  • The rollout of J&J's vaccine in Canada was slower than expected after it was discovered that the country's first shipment of doses had been processed at the Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) plants, according to CBC News. 
  • Earlier this month, Health Canada authorized booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines but has yet to give a green signal to JNJ's booster shot.
  • Also Read: Millions Of JNJ COVID-19 Shots Sit Idle At Emergent's Baltimore Plant: Reuters.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are down 0.09% at $160.54 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by Spencer Davis from Pixabay

