This Iconic Footwear Maker Passes Coinbase, Starbucks And Target In Apple App Store Ahead Of The Holidays

With the holidays right around the corner, Nike Inc's (NYSE:NKE) mobile app is seeing an increase in usage.

The Nike app is ranked 34th on the "Top Free Apps" list in the Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) app store as of Tuesday.

The app was ranked 78th on the list at the end of October, before seeing download volume increase in November, according to data from SimilarWeb.

Nike shares were trading around the $165 level at the beginning of the month. The stock has trended higher during November, trading as high as $179 before pulling back.

Nike is currently ranked ahead of other popular apps including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

NKE Price Action: Nike has traded as high as $179.10 and as low as $125.44 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 1.37% at $171.86 Tuesday afternoon.

Photo: courtesy of Nike.