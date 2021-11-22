Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 100% Effectiveness In Long Term Analysis In Adolescents

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) have announced topline results from a longer-term analysis of the safety and efficacy of their COVID-19 Vaccine in individuals 12 through 15 years of age. The updated findings from the Phase 3 trial show that a two-dose series of the Vaccine (30-µg per dose) was 100% effective against COVID-19, measured seven days through over four months after the second dose.

Data from almost 2,230 participants showed that 30 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the placebo group and 0 cases in the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine group.

The adverse event profile was generally consistent with other clinical safety data for the Vaccine.

After the second dose, no serious safety concerns were observed in individuals with at least six months of safety follow-up.

"These are the first and only disclosed longer-term data demonstrating the safety and efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine in individuals 12 to 15 years of age," said Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech.

The companies say that these data will form the basis for a planned supplemental marketing application to expand approval of the Vaccine for use in individuals 12 years and older.

The Vaccine is currently available for individuals 12 to 15 under Emergency Use Authorization.

Related Link: COVID-19 Booster Shots From Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech Score FDA Nod All Adults.

COVID-19 Booster Shots From Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech Score FDA Nod All Adults. Price Action: BNTX stock is up 1.26% at $293.97, and PFE shares are up 0.05% at $50.83 during the market session on Monday's last check.

BNTX stock is up 1.26% at $293.97, and PFE shares are up 0.05% at $50.83 during the market session on Monday's last check. Photo by x3 from Pixabay