 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 100% Effectiveness In Long Term Analysis In Adolescents
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 9:44am   Comments
Share:
Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 100% Effectiveness In Long Term Analysis In Adolescents

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) have announced topline results from a longer-term analysis of the safety and efficacy of their COVID-19 Vaccine in individuals 12 through 15 years of age. The updated findings from the Phase 3 trial show that a two-dose series of the Vaccine (30-µg per dose) was 100% effective against COVID-19, measured seven days through over four months after the second dose.

  • Data from almost 2,230 participants showed that 30 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the placebo group and 0 cases in the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine group.
  • The adverse event profile was generally consistent with other clinical safety data for the Vaccine.
  • After the second dose, no serious safety concerns were observed in individuals with at least six months of safety follow-up.
  • "These are the first and only disclosed longer-term data demonstrating the safety and efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine in individuals 12 to 15 years of age," said Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech. 
  • The companies say that these data will form the basis for a planned supplemental marketing application to expand approval of the Vaccine for use in individuals 12 years and older. 
  • The Vaccine is currently available for individuals 12 to 15 under Emergency Use Authorization.
  • Related Link: COVID-19 Booster Shots From Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech Score FDA Nod All Adults.
  • Price Action: BNTX stock is up 1.26% at $293.97, and PFE shares are up 0.05% at $50.83 during the market session on Monday's last check.
  • Photo by x3 from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 21-Nov. 27): Takeda, Aadi, Fennec FDA Decisions, Earnings In The Spotlight In Holiday-Shortened Week
10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
COVID-19 Booster Shots From Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech Score FDA Nod All Adults
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2021
Skipping Eye Exams Linked to Nearly 6 Million Cases of Preventable Vision Loss, According to Vision Care Experts
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Connect Biopharma Sinks On Eczema Drug Readout, Enanta Pulls Plug On HBV Drug, Clinical Setback For Merck In HIV Trial
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com