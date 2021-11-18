Cathie Wood Sells $32M In Coinbase As Shares Surge And Loads Up On The Dip In This Stock

Cathie Wood-led money managing firm Ark Invest on Wednesday sold more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) even as the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's stock continued to regain ground after reporting dismal third-quarter results earlier this month.

Ark Invest sold 92,395 shares — estimated to be worth $32 million — in Coinbase via the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK).

Two other Ark ETFs — the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) and the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) too own shares in Coinbase.

The three ETFs together held 5.66 million shares — worth $1.68 billion — in Coinbase ahead of Thursday’s trades.

Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange closed 1.29% higher at $346.52 a share on Wednesday. The stock has risen 5.56% so far this year.

The stock had plummeted 8% earlier this month after Coinbase reported dismal third-quarter numbers and said it is focused on long-term growth as it grows the cryptocurrency economy.

The company said Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was 19% of trading volume in the third quarter, compared to 24% in the second quarter. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was 22% of trading volume in the third quarter, compared to 26% in the second quarter.

Bitcoin is on the course of recovery after slipping below the psychologically crucial $60,000 mark on Wednesday, trading 1.97% higher at $60,570 at press time. It hit an all-time high of $68,789.63 last week.

Other major coins, Ethereum and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), are recovering as well and traded 4.2% and 2% higher, respectively, at the time of writing.

Here are a few of the other key trades for Ark on Wednesday:

Bought 310,252 shares — estimated to be worth $76.05 million — in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) on the day shares of the streaming media player plummeted after a key analyst downgrade. Roku shares closed 11.34% lower at $245.11 a share on Wednesday. The stock is down 22.9% year-to-date.

Sold 488 shares — estimated to be worth $23,165 — in Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS). Shares closed 2.71% lower at $47.47 a share.

Bought 60,863 shares — estimated to be worth $2.38 million — in TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSP). Shares of the company closed 3.49% lower at $39.24 a share.

