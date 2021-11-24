GameStop Remains Top Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets; Zoom, Tesla And These Are Other Top Trends

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Wednesday, while Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) and Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 500 mentions as at press time, followed by videogame retailer GameStop with 349 mentions.

Video conferencing platform Zoom Video and electric vehicle maker Tesla are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 265 and 242 mentions, respectively.

Apart from memory chipmaker Micron Technology and graphics chipmaker Nvidia, the other stocks trending on the forum include Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS), data analytics company Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), exchange-traded fund Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) and payment company PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

See Also: Why Jim Cramer Is Adding To His PayPal Position

Why It Matters: GameStop continues to see high interest on the forum after the videogame retailer unveiled its deals earlier this week for Black Friday.

Tesla remains among the most-discussed stocks on the forum after it was reported that CEO Elon Musk sold $1 billion worth of the automaker’s shares on Tuesday to meet tax withholding obligations.

A post on the forum also poked fun at Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) after it was reported that the automaker is installing charging stations at its dealerships that resemble Tesla Superchargers.

It was reported Palantir Technologies co-founder and CEO Alex Karp said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that the company is positioned for continued results.

An investor on the WSB forum noted that while there are several things that he likes about the Palantir stock, he is losing faith in the company as it is relentlessly diluting its shares for “employee compensation.”

Read Next: Cathie Wood Sells Another $156M In Tesla On Tuesday And Buys The Dip In Zoom And This Stock