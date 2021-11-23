Ford Said To Be Deploying Tesla-Supercharger-Like EV Charging Stations At Dealerships

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is installing charging stations at its dealerships that resemble Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Superchargers, Electrek reported on Tuesday.

What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford is said to be deploying these chargers ahead of its upcoming F-150 Lightning electric pickup’s commercial roll out next year and as it delivers more Mustang Mach-Es.

Unlike Tesla, which is deploying its own fast-charging network called the Supercharger network, Ford has partnered with Electrify America, Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN), Ionity, among other charging networks.

Ford EV Charging Station In Delaware. Photo via PlugShare

Ford chargers are similar in design to those of Tesla’s Supercharger, as per the report, even though the resemblance is cosmetic and not technical.

Ford is deploying Level 2 charging stations, unlike Tesla’s DC fast chargers, as per Electrek.

Why It Matters: The move would be well-timed with President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle push and a call to build more than 500,000 new electric vehicle charging stations by 2030. A robust charging infrastructure is considered key accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles.

Tesla already has a network of over 30,000 superchargers globally, which it says can recharge for upto 200 miles in 15 minutes.

The service was recently opened for other electric vehicles made by other companies.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 1.37% lower at $20.20 a share on Tuesday.

