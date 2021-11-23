 Skip to main content

Palantir Is Positioned For Continued Results, CEO Alex Karp Says
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 23, 2021 11:23am   Comments
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is down more than 10% year-to-date, despite reaching profitability and continually guiding for revenue growth of 30% or greater through 2025.

"We are building products that we have come to see are at least five years [ahead] ... maybe a decade ahead," Palantir co-founder and CEO Alex Karp said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

The company's job is to deliver the world's best products to clients and that's exactly what Palantir is doing, according to Karp.

Palantir will benefit from the fact that it has been focused on data integration issues that are becoming increasingly problematic for more than two decades, he said.

A lot of the development of Palantir's software products never sees the public eye, Karp noted.

Although many of Palantir's products remain private, Karp said the company is proud to develop software that makes the western world stronger.

"We hope that those products put us in a position where we decide what the ethics of the world will be. We [as in] America and its allies ... and therefore, influence the world in a positive way."

Palantir's products are largely private, but its results have been public since the company's direct listing last year.

"We are quite content with the fact that our results are being seen by the world and we're planning to deliver more results," Karp said.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir has traded as high as $45 and as low as $17.05 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 2.03% at $20.23 late Tuesday morning. 

Photo: Cory Doctorow from Flickr.

