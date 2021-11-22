QQQ
-0.67
404.66
-0.17%
BTC/USD
-2570.25
56051.77
-4.38%
DIA
+ 2.30
353.61
+ 0.65%
SPY
+ 2.20
466.69
+ 0.47%
TLT
-1.78
150.14
-1.2%
GLD
-4.06
176.67
-2.35%

Why Jim Cramer Is Adding To His PayPal Position

byAdam Eckert
November 22, 2021 2:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Jim Cramer Is Adding To His PayPal Position

Jim Cramer announced plans to buy 25 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) for around $191 per share Monday in a letter to members of CNBC's "Investing Club."

When a stock repeatedly faces selling pressure, investors should stay disciplined and spread out their buys, according to Cramer. That's what he is doing with PayPal.

"No matter your conviction in the fundamentals, you have to fight the temptation of buying every dip because you don't know when the sellers will finish," Cramer said.

"By sticking to our levels, we take the emotion out of a struggling, falling knife position whose fundamentals are not being accurately portrayed in the market."

Related Link: Why Jim Cramer Plans To Keep Buying PayPal Stock While It's Down

He remains positive on the outlook for PayPal because of its impressive growth rates and continued merchant adoption. He also pointed to the Venmo partnership with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) as a positive catalyst for the stock in 2022.

Beginning in 2022, Amazon customers will be able to check out using Venmo.

PYPL Price Action: PayPal has traded as high as $310.16 over a 52-week period. It's making new 52-week lows Monday.

The stock was down 2.7% at $188.26 at time of publication. 

Photo: courtesy of PayPal.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Jim Cramer Would Prefer To Sit 'On The Sidelines' With Rivian And Buy Ford Instead

Why Jim Cramer Would Prefer To Sit 'On The Sidelines' With Rivian And Buy Ford Instead

CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said on Monday he has reservations about whether the electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc can replicate read more
Jim Cramer Says Apple, Amazon Problems Are 'Temporary'

Jim Cramer Says Apple, Amazon Problems Are 'Temporary'

CNBC’s "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer reacted to quarterly earnings from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: read more
28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” read more
Cramer Says Macy's Could Reach $30 If This Happens

Cramer Says Macy's Could Reach $30 If This Happens

On CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he liked Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) very much, but that it was not a highflyer. read more