Tesla And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq In A Mixed Day Of Trading

byHenry Khederian
June 23, 2021 4:09 pm
U.S. Indices had a mixed day of trading Wednesday after Tuesday comments from Federal Reserve Chair Powell that there would be no rush to raise rates.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.04% to $347.72
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) fell by 0.2% to $338.78
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 0.12% to $422.60

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Wednesday.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were among the top losers.

Elsewhere On The Street

Nano Dimension LTD. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares were trading higher Wednesday as retail traders pushed the stock higher… Read More

Many investors tend to go to tech companies for long-term growth. However, if you invested in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) 10 years ago, you would have better returns than if you invested that money in.. Read More

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) was trading lower Wednesday morning but by afternoon it looked as though bulls had bought the dip… Read More

