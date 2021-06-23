Tesla And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. Indices had a mixed day of trading Wednesday after Tuesday comments from Federal Reserve Chair Powell that there would be no rush to raise rates.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.04% to $347.72 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) fell by 0.2% to $338.78

(NASDAQ:DIA) fell by 0.2% to $338.78 The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 0.12% to $422.60

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Wednesday.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were among the top losers.

