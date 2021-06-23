This Pizza Stock Has Better 10-Year Return Than Apple, Netflix And Microsoft
Many investors tend to go to tech companies for long-term growth. However, if you invested in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) 10 years ago, you would have better returns than if you invested that money in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) or Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock.
Here’s how the returns break down:
From June, 2011 to Current:
- Apple is up from $11.64 a share to $133.37 (split adjusted) for a return of about 1,045%.
- Microsoft’s stock is up from $24.30 to $264.96 for a return of about 990%.
- Neflix’s stock is up from $35.10 to $510.72, for a return of about 1,355%.
- And finally … Domino’s Pizza stock is up from $24.79 to $459.58, for a return of about 1,753%.
This means that if you invested $1,000 in Domino’s Pizza stock in June of 2011, the investment would be worth roughly $18,538.92 today.
