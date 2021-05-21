fbpx
QQQ
-1.82
330.65
-0.55%
DIA
+ 0.51
341.01
+ 0.15%
SPY
-0.30
415.58
-0.07%

Disney And Chevron Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday

byHenry Khederian
May 21, 2021 4:37 pm
Disney And Chevron Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday

The market was mixed Friday as stocks continue to rebound following weakness earlier in the week.

U.S. indices were trading lower earlier this week amid continued weakness in tech stocks as investors weigh the Fed's April minutes. Inflation and concerns of future rate hikes have also weighed on investor sentiment recently.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished higher by 0.36% to $342.02.
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 0.08% to $414.94.
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell by 0.55% to $327.01.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Gainers for the DIA included Boeing Co (NYSE:BA), Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Boeing shares were trading higher following reports the company is discussing plans to raise 737 MAX output. Citigroup maintained a Neutral rating on the stock and raised its price target from $200 to $240.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) were among the names that lost the most ground.

Elsewhere On The Street

There are usually warning signs on the charts before stocks sell off. This could be the case with Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) and Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY). All three may be in trouble… Read More

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), a cryptocurrency exchange platform, went public April 14 and has trended downhill since… Read More

The travel sector has been slow to rebound despite the market generally thought to be forward-looking. On Thursday, however, the Transportation and Security Administration reported air travel surged to 1.72 million people — up from 318,449 on the same day in 2020… Read More

