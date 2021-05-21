3 Retail Stocks That Could Be In Trouble

There are usually warning signs on the charts before stocks sell off. This could be the case with Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) and Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY). All three may be in trouble.

Home Depot shares may be breaking the support at $320. This support held throughout April, but it may be giving way.

Kohl’s has dropped to support around the $54 level. This level was support in March as well. The stock rebounded then and there is a chance it does again. But if this support level breaks, shares could make a big move lower.

Party City has dropped to support at $8.50. This important level was resistance in February, and it is support now. If the support breaks, there’s a good chance the stock makes a significant move lower.

Photo credit: MB298, via Wikimedia Commons