SPY Finishes Lower Wednesday Despite Gains From Target, AMD

U.S. indices were trading lower Wednesday amid continued weakness in tech stocks as investors weigh the Fed's April minutes. Inflation and concerns of future rate hikes have weighed on investor sentiment recently.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) fell by 0.26% to $410.86.

(NASDAQ:SPY) fell by 0.26% to $410.86. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 0.11% at $322.59.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 0.11% at $322.59. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 0.49% at $339.44.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the SPY, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Top gainers for the SPY Wednesday included Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH), Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Target shares were trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR), CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) and Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) were among names in the SPY that experienced the biggest setbacks Wednesday.

Elsewhere On The Street

Home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) reported first-quarter earnings that showed strength in many areas. Analysts sized up the earnings in recent updates and included several price target increases… Read More

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) plans to monetize its live online sports leagues broadcasting games via a pay-per-view option instead of a subscription-based model to join the likes of HBO, Showtime WWE, and mixed martial arts company UFC… Read More

Technology stocks have had a tough couple of weeks, but that could be about to change. Many of them are getting close to or are at levels that may offer support. These include Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)… Read More