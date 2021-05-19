fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.37
321.85
+ 0.11%
DIA
-1.77
342.88
-0.52%
SPY
-1.16
413.10
-0.28%
TLT
-0.33
136.77
-0.24%
GLD
+ 0.11
174.93
+ 0.06%

SPY Finishes Lower Wednesday Despite Gains From Target, AMD

byHenry Khederian
May 19, 2021 4:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
SPY Finishes Lower Wednesday Despite Gains From Target, AMD

U.S. indices were trading lower Wednesday amid continued weakness in tech stocks as investors weigh the Fed's April minutes. Inflation and concerns of future rate hikes have weighed on investor sentiment recently.

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) fell by 0.26% to $410.86.
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 0.11% at $322.59.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 0.49% at $339.44.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the SPY, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Top gainers for the SPY Wednesday included Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH), Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Target shares were trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR), CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) and Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) were among names in the SPY that experienced the biggest setbacks Wednesday.

Elsewhere On The Street

Home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) reported first-quarter earnings that showed strength in many areas. Analysts sized up the earnings in recent updates and included several price target increases… Read More

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) plans to monetize its live online sports leagues broadcasting games via a pay-per-view option instead of a subscription-based model to join the likes of HBO, Showtime WWE, and mixed martial arts company UFC… Read More

Technology stocks have had a tough couple of weeks, but that could be about to change. Many of them are getting close to or are at levels that may offer support. These include Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)… Read More

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Short Ideas After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock About To Nosedive? A Look At The Chart

Traders of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock are on alert. They're watching how shares act as they trade close to the $74 level. This level has been clear support four times since August. read more

Semiconductor Stocks Now Cheaper Than Industrials: Here's How You Can Play It

The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) traded lower by 2.6% on Tuesday morning (although it recovered to end the day slightly positive) and is now down 11% in the past month as a global semiconductor shortage drags on. read more

Strategic Wealth Partners CEO Mark Tepper Increases Position In AMD Ahead Of Earnings

Strategic Wealth Partners CEO Mark Tepper said the company recently increased its position by 75% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Monday on read more

AMD And Amazon Gain As The QQQ Soared Today. Here's Why.

U.S. indices were trading higher Monday amid reopening optimism after Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CNBC he expects the U.S. to reach a turning point in the coronavirus pandemic within a few weeks if the current pace of vaccinations holds. read more