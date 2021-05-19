Is The Sell-Off In Disney, Intel And Microsoft Over?

Technology stocks have had a tough couple of weeks, but that could be about to change.

Many of them are getting close to or are at levels that may offer support. These include Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Disney, which is only peripherally considered a tech stock, found support around $165 in late January and early February. Shares are getting close to that level again.

Intel found support around $53.50 in January. Shares are testing this level once more.

Microsoft has found support at $239. There’s support at this level because it had been resistance.

Sometimes, resistance levels can convert into support levels. If that happens here, it could set the stage for the shares to rebound.