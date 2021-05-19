fbpx
QQQ
-1.44
323.66
-0.45%
DIA
-3.56
344.67
-1.04%
SPY
-3.41
415.35
-0.83%
TLT
-0.78
137.22
-0.57%
GLD
-0.17
175.21
-0.09%

Is The Sell-Off In Disney, Intel And Microsoft Over?

byMark Putrino
May 19, 2021 2:55 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is The Sell-Off In Disney, Intel And Microsoft Over?

Technology stocks have had a tough couple of weeks, but that could be about to change.

Many of them are getting close to or are at levels that may offer support. These include Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Disney, which is only peripherally considered a tech stock, found support around $165 in late January and early February. Shares are getting close to that level again.

dis.png

Intel found support around $53.50 in January. Shares are testing this level once more.

intc_0.png

Microsoft has found support at $239. There’s support at this level because it had been resistance.

Sometimes, resistance levels can convert into support levels. If that happens here, it could set the stage for the shares to rebound.

msft_1.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Disney And Microsoft Lead The DIA Lower Monday

U.S. indices traded lower Monday amid continued weakness in tech stocks. Concerns over inflation and yields, as well as a rotation out of tech and software names, have continued to pressure stocks this year. read more

Why Disney Stock Is Moving Today

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares are trading lower by 1.6% at $170.97 in Monday's pre-market session despite an announcement Disneyland Paris will re-open on June 17. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Coinbase, Disney, Nike, Uber And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker and software and aerospace giants. read more

Carnival And American Airlines Soar As The SPY Closes Higher

U.S. indices traded sharply higher Friday as stocks continued to rebound following a sell-off earlier in the week. read more