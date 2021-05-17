Disney And Microsoft Lead The DIA Lower Monday

U.S. indices traded lower Monday amid continued weakness in tech stocks. Concerns over inflation and yields, as well as a rotation out of tech and software names, have continued to pressure stocks this year.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed lower by 0.18% at $343.65.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished lower by 0.25% at $415.52.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) also closed lower by 0.61% at $324.41.

Here are the day's winners and losers, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Among top gainers for the Dow Jones Monday were several names in industrials: Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:V) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) lost the most ground today for the DIA.

