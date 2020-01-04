Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Disney, Starbucks, Tiffany And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included the iPhone maker and a video game leader.

Bearish calls included electric vehicle and coffee shop giants.

The holiday-shortened week that saw the end of the old year and the beginning of the new was again rocked by volatility, largely due to an unexpected U.S. airstrike in Iraq. Other geopolitical issues remained, including concerns about Brexit, but the Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 ended the week essentially flat, while the Nasdaq saw a fractional gain.

As usual, Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

"Munster Doubles Down, Says Apple Has 40% Upside This Year" by Jayson Derrick points out that there is a path for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock to rise to $350 or $400 a share over the coming year.

Dave Royse's "Rosenblatt: Disney+ Subscriber Expectations Are Growing" takes a look at what new survey results suggest for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX).

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) leads off a handful of analyst picks for 2020, as seen in Wayne Duggan's "5 Stocks Analysts Recommend Heading Into 2020." Others include biotechs and an alternative energy play.

In Elizabeth Balboa's "Nomura Internet Stock Preview For The Year: Buy Google, Activision Blizzard," find out why Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is a top digital portfolio pick and which others made the cut.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at 3 ETF Winners From 2019 That Can Do It Again In 2020 and Merck-AstraZeneca's Lynparza Snags FDA Nod For Pancreatic Cancer.

Bears

In "Cowen Still Bearish On Tesla, Says Chinese And Dutch Help Isn't Enough," Dave Royse looks at why overexuberance related to the demand for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) products may not last.

Neer Varshney's "Starbucks Losing Ground To Homegrown Luckin Coffee In China" offers a look at why the Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) efforts capture the Chinese market face increased headwinds.

"Buffett Reportedly Rejects Offer To Acquire Tiffany" by Jayson Derrick examines why, despite a considerable cash hoard and a stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF), the Oracle of Omaha was unwilling to go all-in on the upscale jewelry purveyor.

New leadership does not correct fundamental flaws at Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK), according to "Morgan Stanley Likes New Michaels CEO, But Still Bearish On Near-Term Stock Prospects" by Elizabeth Balboa.

Be sure to check out 10 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of The Decade and Iran Drama Threw A Curveball At Traders Using These ETFs for additional bearish calls.

