Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Merck-AstraZeneca's Lynparza Snags FDA Nod For Pancreatic Cancer
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2019 11:41am   Comments
Share:
Merck-AstraZeneca's Lynparza Snags FDA Nod For Pancreatic Cancer

In what could be the final approval for the year, the FDA OK'ed a label expansion Monday for Lynparza, which is being co-developed by Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) and AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN).

Lynparza's Fourth Approval

Merck and AstraZeneca said the FDA has approved Lynparza for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA-mutated pancreatic adenocarcinoma whose disease has not progressed while on at least 16 weeks of a first-line platinum-based chemotherapy regimen.

Patients will be selected for treatment based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Lynparza.

Lynparza, a PARP inhibitor, has already been approved for three indications: maintenance treatment of platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer, regardless of BRCA status; first-line maintenance treatment of BRCA-mutated advanced ovarian cancer following response to platinum-based chemotherapy and gBRCAm; and HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer previously treated with chemotherapy.

FDA Goes With Adcom Verdict

FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee, which met Dec. 17, recommended the approval of Lynparza.

"Patients with advanced pancreatic cancer historically have faced poor outcomes due to the aggressive nature of the disease and limited treatment advances over the last few decades. LYNPARZA is now the only approved targeted medicine in biomarker-selected patients with advanced pancreatic cancer," Dave Fredrickson, head of AstraZeneca's oncology division, said in a statement. 

At last check, Merck and AstraZeneca shares were trading almost flat with a slight negative bias. Merck was down 0.50% at $91.06 and AstraZeneca was edging down 0.44% to $50.22.

Related Links:

Week Ahead In Biotech: PDUFA Date Ahead For Astra Zeneca, Merck's Lynparza, Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus

Axsome Shares Target New Highs After Migraine Drug Aces Late-Stage Trial

Posted-In: LynparzaBiotech News FDA Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + MRK)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Economic Data
Week Ahead In Biotech: PDUFA Date Ahead For Astra Zeneca, Merck's Lynparza, Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus
31 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Perspective On Biopharma's Record M&A Run In 2019
How The Dow Jones Industrial Average Changed Over The Past Decade
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Pete Buttigieg Says Incarceration Is Not The Answer To Drug Possession