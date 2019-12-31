Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Likes New Michaels CEO, But Still Bearish On Near-Term Stock Prospects
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 31, 2019 10:25am   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Likes New Michaels CEO, But Still Bearish On Near-Term Stock Prospects

On Dec. 27, Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) named Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) executive Ashley Buchanan as its CEO. The announcement thrust Michaels’ stock price up 45%, but not everyone on the Street acknowledged an immediate or automatic value-add.

The Ratings

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Underweight rating on Michaels with a $5 price target.

The Thesis

By Gutman’s account, the Buchanan appointment bodes well for the Michaels story long-term.

“He knows what a best-in-class retailer looks like and what investments are necessary to become one,” the analyst wrote in a note. “Buchanan's expertise in omni-channel, merchandising, and private label thus appear valuable as MIK is refining its product assortment/strategy and building out its e-comm capabilities.”

However, new leadership does not correct fundamental flaws, including struggles to grow sales. Gutman anticipates declining comps through 2021, potential store closures in the near term, and margin erosion for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT).

“Industry shifts are intensifying competition and costs have been taken out of the business in prior years,” he wrote. “These factors pose risks to comps and margins in the medium-term, which we expect to outweigh the stock's inexpensive valuation.”

Gutman expects Buchanan to increase investments to better target Michaels’ “Maker” customers. Such a strategy could drive capital expenditures, accelerate margin contraction, threaten free cash flow and depress the stock value. However, these short-term consequences may pave the way for a more favorable long-term perception.

“We see a path to becoming more constructive on the stock following a deeper investment period,” Gutman wrote. “This playbook has been successful at other retail turnaround stories” such as Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) and Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY).

Price Action

At time of publication, Michaels traded up 8.6% around $8.12 per share.

Related Links:

10 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2019

Cramer Says Macy's And Kohl's Have 'Self-Inflicted Wounds'

Photo by Anthony92931/Wikimedia.

Latest Ratings for MIK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2019DowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Dec 2019DowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Sep 2019MaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for MIK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Ashley Buchanan Morgan Stanley Simeon GutmanAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBY + MIK)

55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
34 CEOs Who Resigned Or Were Fired In 2019
32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
25 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
58 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Up 70 Points; Pintec Technology Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WMTMorgan StanleyMaintains130.0
ATVICredit SuisseMaintains69.0
NVDABenchmarkMaintains275.0
NRZArgus ResearchInitiates Coverage On18.0
SLGLH.C. WainwrightMaintains26.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 31, 2019