Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nomura Internet Stock Preview For The Year: Buy Google, Activision Blizzard
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 02, 2020 4:07pm   Comments
Share:
Nomura Internet Stock Preview For The Year: Buy Google, Activision Blizzard

Last year was a decent year for Nomura’s digital portfolio, one marked by margin expansion and strong top- and bottom-line estimates. However, Nomura expects more turbulence throughout 2020.

Analysts Mark Kelley and Andrew Marok lean conservatively on the sector as the Street has, on average, recently reduced rather than raised estimates.

Internet

In the internet group, Nomura expects an extension of 2019’s regulatory, privacy and antitrust concerns. While the analysts see the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission making some early rulings on these issues, they anticipate no near-term resolution. Most of the sector risk will rise internally.

“Slowing end-market growth will be more of a focus this year (digital advertising likely to grow in the low teens through 2022 vs. 20%+ a couple of years ago), and more attention will be placed on the shift from linear TV advertising towards CTV as well as shoppable ads,” Kelley and Marok wrote.

The poor IPO performances of 2019 could compound growth and regulatory concerns and ultimately depress valuation and margin estimates.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS), Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) and Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) remain the best risk-to-reward opportunities in Nomura’s portfolio, but the analysts recommend buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) for its stability, ongoing diversification and “attractive valuation.”

Interactive Entertainment

Kelley and Marok anticipate a shakeup of the Interactive Entertainment group as Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) launch new consoles this year.

“We see a relatively muted effect on publishers (especially the largest players), as the technological jump from the current generation to the upcoming one is not as stark as previous transitions, though increased competition for gamers' spend from big-name launch titles and the consoles themselves might come into play,” they wrote.

“We also anticipate discussion around the emergence and scaling of cloud-based platforms (especially from non-gaming-native companies) and the evolution of app store take rates, but we see these issues as longer term in nature.”

Nomura likes Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), but Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) remains its top choice for its key-franchise execution, strong pipeline and untapped mobile opportunities.

Related Links

Cambium Networks IPO: What You Need To Know

2 Analysts Turn Incrementally Bullish On IAC InterActive

Latest Ratings for ATVI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2019MaintainsOutperform
Dec 2019MaintainsBuy
Nov 2019MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ATVI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Andrew Marok Mark Kelley NomuraAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI + CHWY)

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Barron's Picks And Pans: Applied Materials, Boeing, Travelers And More
PreMarket Prep Recap: $TSLAQ Crowd Continues To Be Punished, Eli Lilly's Incredible Friday Open
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
The Game Festival Will Allow Players To Stream Titles Like 'System Shock,' 'Eastward' For 48 Hours
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
INGRStephens & Co.Maintains115.0
AMRXRBC CapitalMaintains4.0
EIXUBSMaintains86.0
SOIStifelMaintains16.0
SLBStifelMaintains47.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What Does Instagram's Ban On Vaping Influencers Mean For Cannabis?