10 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of The Decade

The past decade has been very kind to investors. The S&P 500 has nearly tripled, and many stocks have outperformed even that stellar performance.

Unfortunately, not all the stocks have been along for the bull market ride. In fact, some stocks have lost nearly all their value, while others have succumbed to bankruptcy and lost their listings all together.

Of the stocks that made it to the end of the 2010s in the S&P 500, here are the 10 worst-performing stocks of the last decade.

1. Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA)

Apache started the 2010s trading at around $103 and ended it at under $27. The collapse of the global oil market resulted in a 75.8% sell-off in the past decade, making Apache the worst performing stock in the S&P 500 over the past 10 years.

2. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX)

Copper and gold miner Freeport-McMoRan took a big hit over the past decade, dropping 69.8% overall. The good news for Freeport investors is that the stock is heading into the 2020s with a bit of momentum, gaining 34% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

3. Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS)

Mosaic is one of the world’s largest fertilizer companies and the world’s biggest integrated phosphate producer. Unfortunately, all the fertilizer in the world couldn’t help Mosaic’s share price grow in the 2010s, and the stock finished the decade down 67.2%.

4. Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN)

Devon Energy was another victim of the brutal oil & gas climate of the late 2010s. The company lost roughly two-thirds of its market cap in the decade as the stock crashed 65.6% overall.

5. Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL)

In the 2010s, wireline phone service went from unpopular to practically archaic. Centurylink was one of the victims of the shift, and its stock tanked 62.0% in the past decade.

6. Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC)

Kraft Heinz only had half of the decade to work with, and it still managed to find itself among the worst performers of the 2010s. Since the stock began trading in mid-2015 following its merger, shares are down 59%.

7. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY)

Things went from bad to worse for Occidental in 2019 when the market gave the thumbs down to the company's expensive buyout of Anadarko Petroleum. The stock is down 20% in 2019 and 51.5% overall in the 2010s.

8. Baker Hughes Co (NYSE: BKR)

Not even a buyout by struggling General Electric could help Baker Hughes in the 2010s. The oil service stock endured a 44.2% overall drop over the past 10 years.

9. Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB)

Oil services company Schlumberger showed signs of life in late 2019, gaining 16.6% in the fourth quarter. However, it was too little too late to make up for the stock’s overall 41.5% decline in the 2010s.

National Oilwell Varco was yet another victim to the oil downturn, even cutting its dividend by nearly 90% back in 2016. The stock finished the decade down 40.8% overall.