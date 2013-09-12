Read More

Zenyatta Ventures Ltd is a mineral development company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals. Zenyatta is developing the Albany Graphite Deposit (Albany) - a rare, igneous related, hydrothermal graphite deposit with the potential to produce a natural, high-purity graphite that may compete in high-technology markets traditionally reserved for synthetic graphite. The company's graphite deposit is located approximately 30 kilometers north of the Trans-Canada Highway, power line and natural gas pipeline near the communities of Constance Lake First Nation and Hearst.