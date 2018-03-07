Read More

Aviragen Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of direct-acting antivirals to treat infections that affect patients globally. The company has three product candidates which are; vapendavir, an oral treatment for human rhinovirus (HRV) upper respiratory infections in moderate-to-severe asthmatics; BTA585, an oral fusion protein inhibitor for the treatment and prevention of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections, and BTA074, a topical antiviral treatment in for condyloma caused by human papillomavirus. Geographically all the business activity is functioned through the region of US.