Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vaxart
Vaxart Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting VXRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.86% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Vaxart maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vaxart, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vaxart was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vaxart (VXRT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.00 to $6.00. The current price Vaxart (VXRT) is trading at is $3.73, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
