Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.200
Quarterly Revenue
$85K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$85K
Earnings History
Vaxart Questions & Answers
When is Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) reporting earnings?
Vaxart (VXRT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.24, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Vaxart’s (NASDAQ:VXRT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $608K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
