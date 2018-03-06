Market Overview

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
11/09/17DA DavidsonDowngradesBuyNeutral0.0
8/31/17KeyBancReinstatesSector Weight0.0
8/21/17Aegis CapitalInitiates Coverage OnHold26.0
Earnings View Earnings

Q3 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.06 0.13 0.07
Rev: 568.62M 581.20M 12.58M
Q4 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-10
Rev:

Company Profile

Vista Outdoor designs, develops, and manufactures outdoor sports and recreation products, and is domiciled in the United States. The company organises itself into two segments: shooting sports and outdoor products. Shooting sports, which contributes the largest proportion of company revenue, includes ammunition, long guns, and related equipment under brands such as Federal Premium, Blackhawk, and Hoppe's. Outdoor products includes archery and hunting accessories, eyewear, golf products, hydration products, and stand-up paddle boards under brands including CamelBak and Bushnell. The company derives the vast majority of revenue domestically.