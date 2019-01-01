ñol

Vista Outdoor
(NYSE:VSTO)
38.84
0.57[1.49%]
At close: May 27
38.85
0.0100[0.03%]
After Hours: 4:14PM EDT
Day High/Low38.18 - 39.16
52 Week High/Low31.83 - 52.69
Open / Close38.24 / 38.85
Float / Outstanding47M / 56.5M
Vol / Avg.602.7K / 769.7K
Mkt Cap2.2B
P/E4.86
50d Avg. Price36.99
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS2.01
Total Float47M

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Vista Outdoor reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$2.040

Quarterly Revenue

$808.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$808.6M

Earnings Recap

 

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vista Outdoor beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $2.04 versus an estimate of $1.8.

Revenue was up $212.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 2.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vista Outdoor's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 1.9 1.78 0.90 0.64
EPS Actual 2.1 2.41 1.74 1.02
Revenue Estimate 749.37M 722.59M 615.60M 530.15M
Revenue Actual 794.65M 778.46M 662.91M 596.52M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Vista Outdoor management provided guidance for Q1 2023, expecting earnings between $1.85 and $1.95 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Vista Outdoor Questions & Answers

Q
When is Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) reporting earnings?
A

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Q
What were Vista Outdoor’s (NYSE:VSTO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $568.7M, which beat the estimate of $548M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.