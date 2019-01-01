QQQ
Range
33.97 - 35.2
Vol / Avg.
140K/898.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
27.02 - 52.69
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
34.33
P/E
4.8
EPS
2.07
Shares
56.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 12:04PM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 9:09AM
Benzinga - Sep 10, 2021, 12:31PM
Benzinga - Sep 10, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 4:41AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 11:23AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 10:07AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 10:06AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 10:05AM
Benzinga - May 27, 2021, 4:27PM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, develops, and manufactures outdoor sports and recreation products, and is domiciled in the United States. The company organizes itself into two segments: Shooting sports and Outdoor products. Shooting sports, which contributes the largest proportion of company revenue, includes ammunition, long guns, and related equipment under brands such as Federal Premium, Blackhawk, and Hoppe's. Outdoor products include archery and hunting accessories, eyewear, golf products, hydration products, and stand-up paddle boards under brands including CamelBak and Bushnell. The company derives the vast majority of revenue domestically.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9002.100 0.2000
REV749.370M794.654M45.284M

Vista Outdoor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vista Outdoor (VSTO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vista Outdoor's (VSTO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vista Outdoor (VSTO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) was reported by Aegis Capital on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 57.00 expecting VSTO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.35% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vista Outdoor (VSTO)?

A

The stock price for Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is $35.11 last updated Today at 4:03:52 PM.

Q

Does Vista Outdoor (VSTO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vista Outdoor.

Q

When is Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) reporting earnings?

A

Vista Outdoor’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Vista Outdoor (VSTO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vista Outdoor.

Q

What sector and industry does Vista Outdoor (VSTO) operate in?

A

Vista Outdoor is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.