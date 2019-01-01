Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vista Outdoor
Vista Outdoor Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) was reported by Aegis Capital on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $57.00 expecting VSTO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.64% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) was provided by Aegis Capital, and Vista Outdoor maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vista Outdoor, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vista Outdoor was filed on November 4, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 4, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vista Outdoor (VSTO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $49.00 to $57.00. The current price Vista Outdoor (VSTO) is trading at is $36.86, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
