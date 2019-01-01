ñol

Vista Outdoor
(NYSE:VSTO)
36.86
-0.02[-0.05%]
At close: Jun 7
36.88
0.0200[0.05%]
PreMarket: 4:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low31.83 - 52.69
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding47M / 56.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 785.4K
Mkt Cap2.1B
P/E4.61
50d Avg. Price37
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS2.01
Total Float47M

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Vista Outdoor

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Vista Outdoor Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Vista Outdoor (VSTO)?
A

The latest price target for Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) was reported by Aegis Capital on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $57.00 expecting VSTO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.64% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Vista Outdoor (VSTO)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) was provided by Aegis Capital, and Vista Outdoor maintained their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Vista Outdoor (VSTO)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vista Outdoor, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vista Outdoor was filed on November 4, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 4, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Vista Outdoor (VSTO) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vista Outdoor (VSTO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $49.00 to $57.00. The current price Vista Outdoor (VSTO) is trading at is $36.86, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

