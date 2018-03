Read More

Vertex Pharmaceuticals discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. The firm's key drugs are Kalydeco and Orkambi for cystic fibrosis and has also several mid- and late-stage products targeting this market. Vertex successfully developed and commercialized two HIV protease inhibitors, which were outlicensed to GlaxoSmithKline. Vertex's pipeline also includes therapies for the treatment of cancer, pain, inflammatory diseases, and influenza.