Analyst Rating

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
10/27/17CitigroupMaintainsNeutral111.0
4/12/17CitigroupUpgradesSellNeutral0.0
7/29/16JP MorganMaintainsUnderweight88.0

Earnings

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.97 0.96 -0.01
Rev: 294.95M 295.50M 551.00K
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-04-26
Rev:

Company Profile

VeriSign is the sole authorized registry for several generic top-level domains, including the widely utilized .com and .net top-level domains. Additionally, the company operates two of the world's 13 root servers that are used to route Internet traffic and also provides DNS security solutions to detect malware and thwart DDoS attacks to maintain web uptime. VeriSign generated 61% of its 2014 sales from the United States, while the remainder was split among EMEA (18%), Asia-Pacific (13%), and other countries (8%).
