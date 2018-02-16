Read More

VeriSign is the sole authorized registry for several generic top-level domains, including the widely utilized .com and .net top-level domains. Additionally, the company operates two of the world's 13 root servers that are used to route Internet traffic and also provides DNS security solutions to detect malware and thwart DDoS attacks to maintain web uptime. VeriSign generated 61% of its 2014 sales from the United States, while the remainder was split among EMEA (18%), Asia-Pacific (13%), and other countries (8%).