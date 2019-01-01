Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:EGIO), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock
(NASDAQ:EGIO)
2.20
At close: Jun 16
2.31
0.1100[5.00%]
After Hours: 4:27PM EDT

Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ: EGIO)

There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-07-28
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.040-0.040 0.0000
REV56.300M57.959M1.659M

Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock (EGIO) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ: EGIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock's (EGIO) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock.

Q
What is the target price for Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock (EGIO) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock

Q
Current Stock Price for Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock (EGIO)?
A

The stock price for Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ: EGIO) is $2.2 last updated June 16, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock (EGIO) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock.

Q
When is Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:EGIO) reporting earnings?
A

Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Q
Is Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock (EGIO) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock.

Q
What sector and industry does Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock (EGIO) operate in?
A

Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.