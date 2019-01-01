Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:EGIO), Quotes and News Summary

Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ: EGIO)
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-07-28
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.040
|-0.040
|0.0000
|REV
|56.300M
|57.959M
|1.659M
You can purchase shares of Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ: EGIO) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock.
There is no analysis for Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock
The stock price for Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ: EGIO) is $2.2 last updated June 16, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock.
Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, July 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock.
Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.