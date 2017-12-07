Market Overview

10/06/16KeyBancDowngradesOverweightSector Weight
4/25/16Cowen & Co.MaintainsMarket Perform21.0
3/24/16WunderlichUpgradesHoldBuy24.0

Q3 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.14 0.23 0.09
Rev: 114.55M 114.10M -455.00K
Q4 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.32 Expected
2018-03-14
Rev: 130.03M

Vera Bradley designs women's handbags, travel items, and accessories. Each category comprises a substantial component of total sales, with the bags category comprising the most. Most of the company's sales are made directly to customers through Vera Bradley's retail stores and e-commerce sites. The company also has a substantial wholesale business selling to specialty retail and department stores. Almost all company sales are in the United States. Vera Bradley uses third-party manufacturers in Asia to produce its product, and the company distributes the product through its distribution center in Indiana.
