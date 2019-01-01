Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 9
EPS
$0.170
Quarterly Revenue
$149.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$149.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Vera Bradley using advanced sorting and filters.
Vera Bradley Questions & Answers
When is Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) reporting earnings?
Vera Bradley (VRA) is scheduled to report earnings on June 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 9, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.09, which beat the estimate of $-0.13.
What were Vera Bradley’s (NASDAQ:VRA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $96.1M, which missed the estimate of $96.6M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.