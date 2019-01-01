ñol

Vera Bradley
(NASDAQ:VRA)
6.56
0.01[0.15%]
At close: May 27
6.56
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low6.5 - 6.72
52 Week High/Low5.71 - 13.62
Open / Close6.59 / 6.56
Float / Outstanding24.2M / 32.4M
Vol / Avg.219.9K / 310.4K
Mkt Cap212.8M
P/E12.62
50d Avg. Price6.81
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.15
Total Float24.2M

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Vera Bradley reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 9

EPS

$0.170

Quarterly Revenue

$149.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$149.6M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Vera Bradley using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Vera Bradley Questions & Answers

Q
When is Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) reporting earnings?
A

Vera Bradley (VRA) is scheduled to report earnings on June 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 9, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.09, which beat the estimate of $-0.13.

Q
What were Vera Bradley’s (NASDAQ:VRA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $96.1M, which missed the estimate of $96.6M.

