Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on March 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting VRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.20% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA) was provided by Telsey Advisory Group, and Vera Bradley maintained their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vera Bradley, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vera Bradley was filed on March 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vera Bradley (VRA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.00 to $9.00. The current price Vera Bradley (VRA) is trading at is $6.56, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
